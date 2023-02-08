The girl, aged nine, was walking along Tichborne Way, Gosport, when the vehicle pulled up next to her. A man talked to the girl for a moment before driving away.

Police have described the incident, which happened on Monday afternoon, as ‘suspicious’. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Between 3.10pm and 3.15pm on Monday, February 6, a nine-year-old girl was walking along Tichborne Way, when a car pulled up alongside her and a man in the vehicle spoke to her as she approached the brow of the hill near to the traffic lights.

The 'suspicious' incident happened in Tichborne Way, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The car was described as black, with blacked out windows and a broken rear light. Enquiries remain ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and the interaction between the driver and the girl.’