An investigation has been launched after an elderly couple died in a house fire.

The police have launched an appeal for information regarding their investigaton into a fatal house fire in Alton.

Officers received reports of a house fire in Heron Close, Alton at 4am on Monday, April 14. Firefighters and police attended but a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have made an appeal.

Their next of kin have been informed and an investigation is taking place alongside Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police are appealing for information, CCTV or doorbell footage that may help the investigation.