Investigation launched and police cordon set up after woman found unconscious in Grove Road Park

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 13:46 BST
An investigation has been launched, and a police cordon was put in place, after a woman was discovered unconscious in a park last night.

Officers have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a 42-year-old woman, who was found unconscious in Grove Road Park at 10.30pm last night.

An investigation has been launched after a woman was discovered unconscious in a Gosport park.placeholder image
An investigation has been launched after a woman was discovered unconscious in a Gosport park. | Google

A member of the public called the police at 12.43am this morning (July 18) informing them that a woman was being treated by the ambulance service after being found in the Gosport park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result, police attended the scene and cordoned the area off to establish whether the woman is a victim of an offence.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Enquiries are underway to establish what happened and whether the woman was sexually assaulted or the victim of any other offences.”

The cordon has now been ‘stood down’ but officers have said they are carrying out CCTV enquiries in the area.

The police have also confirmed that the woman ‘is no longer receiving medical treatment.’

If you have any information about the incident, contact the police. Click here for more.

Related topics:HampshireGosportPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice