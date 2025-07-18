Investigation launched and police cordon set up after woman found unconscious in Grove Road Park
Officers have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a 42-year-old woman, who was found unconscious in Grove Road Park at 10.30pm last night.
A member of the public called the police at 12.43am this morning (July 18) informing them that a woman was being treated by the ambulance service after being found in the Gosport park.
As a result, police attended the scene and cordoned the area off to establish whether the woman is a victim of an offence.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Enquiries are underway to establish what happened and whether the woman was sexually assaulted or the victim of any other offences.”
The cordon has now been ‘stood down’ but officers have said they are carrying out CCTV enquiries in the area.
The police have also confirmed that the woman ‘is no longer receiving medical treatment.’