An investigation has been launched, and a police cordon was put in place, after a woman was discovered unconscious in a park last night.

Officers have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a 42-year-old woman, who was found unconscious in Grove Road Park at 10.30pm last night.

A member of the public called the police at 12.43am this morning (July 18) informing them that a woman was being treated by the ambulance service after being found in the Gosport park.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Enquiries are underway to establish what happened and whether the woman was sexually assaulted or the victim of any other offences.”

The cordon has now been ‘stood down’ but officers have said they are carrying out CCTV enquiries in the area.

The police have also confirmed that the woman ‘is no longer receiving medical treatment.’