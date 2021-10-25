Saturday’s incident took place after a serious collision on Purbrook Way shortly before 9.30pm.

Five to six young people on e-bikes were seen to shoot fireworks at emergency services helping those involved in the accident.

Once in attendance, one of the officers at the scene had three fireworks aimed in her direction by a group of unidentified people.

The officer wasn't injured.

The officer wasn’t injured.

In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘We believe them to be the same group that were causing havoc and setting off fireworks in Market Parade among other areas of the Havant area injuring a member of the public.

‘We dispatched several units to protect those who were injured at the road traffic accident and to apprehend the youths in question and patrol throughout the night.

‘At this time it is an on-going investigation and we will update as much as we can going forward.’

Anyone with information about the youths firing fireworks as emergency services is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44210426682 or submit information via the following link: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

The collision, which involved a white van and a black motorcycle, occurred at about 9.30pm at the Purbrook Way junction with Linkenholt Way.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old man from Havant, sustained serious injuries. The motorcycle passenger, a 13-year-old boy from Havant, sustained minor injuries.

