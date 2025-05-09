Investigation ongoing after motorcyclist suffers serious injuries following collision with lorry on slip road between M27 and the M3

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 08:44 BST
A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a lorry on a busy motorway.

A man in his 30s remains in hospital after the incident which occurred on the junction 4 slip road between the M27 eastbound and the M3 northbound yesterday evening (May 8). The road was closed just after 7pm as emergency services attended the scene with the road reopening just before 9pm.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 7pm to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry, close to J14 of the M3 southbound. The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. Investigations are ongoing.”

