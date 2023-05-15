Kieran Thompson, 27, is wanted on recall to prison and he is from Ipswich but has links to Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Dorset. The police are asking that if anyone sees him, to inform them. Thompson is currently believed to be in the Bournemouth area and he is described as a white male with short dark hair. He is approximately 6ft tall and he was last seen wearing dark blue Nike jumper, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and dark Nike trainers.If you see Thompson or have information about his whereabouts, do not approach him. Instead call 999 quoting reference 44230160917.