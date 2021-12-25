Christmas. Picture: Shutterstock

It is a time when we traditionally gather with friends and family, although that is from the time before the pandemic.

And it wouldn’t be Christmas without a tipple or two.

From champagne to wine, spirits and beer we all have our preferred Yuletide drinks.

But what happens if you suddenly find that the cupboard has run dry on December 25?

Can you nip out to fill up your supply?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Is it legal to purchase alcohol on Christmas Day?

Shops and off licences are allowed to sell alcohol on Christmas Day in England – laws may differ if you are in Northern Ireland in particular.

Not all stores will open on December 25 and may operate reduced hours.

Are pubs allowed to open on Christmas Day?

The government have not introduced any extra Covid restrictions for Christmas and Boxing Day – meaning that pubs are allowed to open on Christmas.

But not everywhere does open – and places that do might have reduced hours.

Is a trip to the pub part of your Christmas tradition?

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron