Is it illegal to buy CBD oil? Here is what the law says

Holland and Barret have a wide range of products, from oils to sprays and even capsules.

But what actually is CBD? And is it legal for you to own it?

Here’s everything you need to know:

A row of bottles of CBD oil. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Is it it legal to buy CBD Oil?

CBD is legal to buy in the UK, however products do have to meet a number of criteria to be legally allowed to be sold on shelves – and to be safe for human consumption of course.

An Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) spokesperson said: 'We have come to the opinion that products containing cannabidiol (CBD) used for medical purposes are a medicine. Medicinal products must have a product licence (marketing authorisation) before they can be legally sold, supplied or advertised in the UK, unless exempt. Licensed medicinal products have to meet safety, quality and efficacy standards to protect public health.

‘If you use CBD and if you have any questions, speak to your GP or other healthcare professional.

‘We have written to UK CBD stockists and manufacturers to inform them of our view. We can provide regulatory guidance to any company who may wish to apply for a licence.’

What does CBD stand for and what is in it?

CBD is short for Cannabidiol, it is an extract found in cannabis plants.

But unlike THC which is also found in the plant, it does not have any psychoactive effect on users – so it does not get you high.

It is made by extracting the CBD from the cannabis plant and then diluting it with an oil – such as coconut.

Can you buy it on the high street?

Yes, pharmacies and health stores such as Holland and Barrett and Lloyds Pharmacy stock CBD oils, sprays and more.

These retailers will have to follow regulation by the MHRA, as mentioned above.

Could you end up in trouble buying CBD products?

The NHS website warns users about the risks of buying CBD products online.

On its section about medical cannabis, it says: ‘Some cannabis-based products are available to buy over the internet without a prescription.

‘It's likely most of these products – even those called "CBD oils" – will be illegal to possess or supply. There's a good chance they will contain THC, and may not be safe to use.’

It is best to purchase them from trusted high street retailers or businesses.

Does CBD oil provide any health benefits?

According to the NHS website: ‘there's no guarantee these are of good quality or provide any health benefits.’

However other places have extolled the virtues of using CBD Oil.

According to Healthline it may relieve pain as well as could help people who have mental health struggles such as anxiety.

