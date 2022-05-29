Is it illegal to warn other drivers about speed cameras? Here's what the law says

Making sure the vehicle is insured, fully taxed and has had a MOT, to name a few.
But one of the big ones to watch for is following the speed limit.
If you are caught speeding, you could land your self points on your licence, fines or even worse.
The location of speed cameras are usually heavily sign posted, except in the case of mobile speed vans.
But what if you have just passed one and want to warn other drivers?
Here’s what the law says:
Can you warn other drivers about speed cameras?
It could be considered a breach of section 89 of the Police Act 1997, however it can be very hard to prove.
The breach would be under ‘willfully obstruct a constable in the execution of his/her duty’.