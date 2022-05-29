Is it illegal to warn other drivers about speed cameras? Here's what the law says

Making sure the vehicle is insured, fully taxed and has had a MOT, to name a few.

But one of the big ones to watch for is following the speed limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Average speed cameras have been installed on the M27

If you are caught speeding, you could land your self points on your licence, fines or even worse.

The location of speed cameras are usually heavily sign posted, except in the case of mobile speed vans.

SEE ALSO: 9 things it is now illegal for your partner to do to you while in a relationship

But what if you have just passed one and want to warn other drivers?

Here’s what the law says:

Can you warn other drivers about speed cameras?

It could be considered a breach of section 89 of the Police Act 1997, however it can be very hard to prove.