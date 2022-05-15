The ongoing Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial in America, has shone a spotlight on topic.

But you might wonder what bad behaviour is illegal or not in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domestic abuse. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/ PA

Here are 9 things that it is illegal for your partner to do in a relationship:

Sharing explicit photos of you

It is illegal for your partner to share explicit photos of you, online or not.

This is known as revenge porn and it carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation, where someone manipulates another person into doubting their own sanity.

The name comes from the 1944 film of the same name.

It is recognised as a criminal offence in the UK.

SEE ALSO: One thing you might not realise is illegal to do when in a pub

Repeatedly putting you down

If your partner repeatedly insults you, belittles you, calls you names and puts you down – it is actually illegal.

It became illegal under a law change in 2018.

Stopping you from seeing friends and family

It is illegal for your partner to continuously isolate you from the people you love.

This includes monitoring activity on your phone, blocking calls and emails, telling you where you can and can’t go, and more.

It is illegal.

Restrict your access to money

The law says that one partner cannot stop the other from accessing money – even if they are the ‘breadwinners’.

They also shouldn’t give ‘punitive allowances’.

Forcing you to do things

If your partner is forcing you to commit crimes, or neglect your children, this is illegal.

It counts as a form of abuse.

Being extremely jealous

If your partner is being ‘extremely’ jealous including possessiveness this is now illegal, under legislation introduced in 2018.

Scaring you

Even if your partner is not physically abusing you, if they are doing things that leave you feeling scared or afraid – this is an offense.

Ways of scaring you include: Using their size to intimidate, destroying your possessions, punching the wall and more.

Forcing you to obey rules

If your partner forces you to abide by rules set by them – whatever those may be – it could mean they are committing a crime.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron