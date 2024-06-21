Isle of Wight Festival: Woman in her 40s dies on the first morning of the festival
The woman in her 40s died suddenly on Thursday, June 20, at the Isle of Wight Festival campsite at Seaclose Park in Newport. The woman’s family have been made aware.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.51am yesterday (20/6) to a report of a sudden death in the campsite of Isle of Wight Festival. A woman in her 40s has been confirmed as deceased and her family are aware. This is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
The organisers of the festival have expressed their sadness at the death. A spokesperson said: “The team at the Isle of Wight Festival are deeply saddened by the passing of a festivalgoer on Thursday morning. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her family and friends.”