A woman has died on the first day of a major festival with police advising it is not treating it as suspicious.

The woman in her 40s died suddenly on Thursday, June 20, at the Isle of Wight Festival campsite at Seaclose Park in Newport. The woman’s family have been made aware.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.51am yesterday (20/6) to a report of a sudden death in the campsite of Isle of Wight Festival. A woman in her 40s has been confirmed as deceased and her family are aware. This is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

