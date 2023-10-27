News you can trust since 1877
Isle of Wight man charged with drugs supply offences after Hampshire police arrest at Gosport Ferry Terminal during "knife arch" operation

A man has been charged with drugs supply offences after he was caught running from police at a ferry terminal.
By Joe Buncle
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:21 BST
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers set up a walk-through metal detector for a “knife arch” operation at Gosport Ferry Terminal on Thursday, October 26, and, though no weapons were found, suspicions were aroused when one member of the public refused to step through the arch – and instead ran back to the ferry.

A force spokesperson said: “Antonio Panayi, aged 31, was arrested at Gosport ferry terminal on the evening of Wednesday 25 October. Officers seized a quantity of suspected drugs, approximately £4,500 cash and mobile phones.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were carrying out a "knife arch" operation prior to the arrest.Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were carrying out a "knife arch" operation prior to the arrest.
"Panayi, of Eddington Road in St Helens, Isle of Wight, was subsequently charged with possession of amphetamine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.”

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, October 27).