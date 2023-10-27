Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers set up a walk-through metal detector for a “knife arch” operation at Gosport Ferry Terminal on Thursday, October 26, and, though no weapons were found, suspicions were aroused when one member of the public refused to step through the arch – and instead ran back to the ferry.

A force spokesperson said: “Antonio Panayi, aged 31, was arrested at Gosport ferry terminal on the evening of Wednesday 25 October. Officers seized a quantity of suspected drugs, approximately £4,500 cash and mobile phones.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were carrying out a "knife arch" operation prior to the arrest.

"Panayi, of Eddington Road in St Helens, Isle of Wight, was subsequently charged with possession of amphetamine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.”