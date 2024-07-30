Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed at a Portsmouth court.

Ross Lacey, 37, was handed a seven year prison term at Portsmouth Crown Court last Friday (July 26). He was also given an indefinite restraining order.

Lacey, of Gort Road, East Cowes, was convicted of rape on December 7, 2023, following a trial at Isle of Wight Crown Court. Jurors heard in early 2019, he took advantage of and raped a victim who was under the influence of alcohol and medication.

She said she felt violated and ashamed as a result of his actions - finding the courage to report it to the police in May 2021. Lacey was charged with rape, which he denied, in February 2022. The trial commenced on December 4, 2023, where he was found guilty by jury.

Police Staff Investigator Louisa Parkin, an officer in the case, said: “Reporting this incident to police took enormous courage, as did finding the strength and resilience to see the case through to this point. The victim in this case not only suffered a horrific sexual assault, but she was left with feelings of shame because of what Lacey did to her. Lacey will now spend a considerable amount of time in prison because of this.