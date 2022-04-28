A man in his 50s was found dead at an address in St John’s Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight, on Monday.

Police responded to a report of an ‘altercation’ at approximately 10.11pm.

A man was found dead following reports of an 'altercation' on Monday. Picture: Picture: Habibur Rahman.

He was discovered alongside another man, who had suffered serious injuries.

The next of kin of the victim have been informed, and formal identification procedures are ongoing.

Two women, aged 29 and 52, from the Isle of Wight, were initially arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have now been released with no further action.

A 36-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in hospital having sustained injuries during the incident.

Superintendent Jim Pegler said: ‘The investigation into this death remains ongoing, and you can expect to see a continued police presence at the scene in St Johns Road and the surrounding area as officers conduct their enquiries.

‘I would like to reiterate that we believe this to be an isolated and contained incident with no wider risk to the public.

‘We thank the local community for their patience while officers continue to carry out their enquiries in the area, and again ask people not to speculate on the circumstances or the identities of those involved.

‘We will endeavour to provide you with further updates on this investigation when we are in a position to do so.’