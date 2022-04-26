As reported, armed Police stormed an address in St John’s Road, Shanklin, in the town just after 10pm where the victim was found with serious injuries before he was pronounced dead.

It followed what police described as an ‘altercation’ at the address.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

A 29-year-old woman, a 52-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man from the Isle of Wight have all been arrested in connection with the incident.

The force has now confirmed they have been arrested on suspicion of murder as enquiries continue.

Police said in a statement last night: ‘We were called at 10.11pm to an address on St. Johns Road and located a man with serious injuries.

‘He was pronounced deceased at the scene. We have arrested two women and a man and we remain at the scene conducting enquiries.’