Graham Medway, 64, admitted to committing several child sex offences between 2014 and 2020.

He was given an eight year extended sentence in prison today.

His Honour Judge Shepherd added two years to Medway’s sentence, at Isle of Wight Crown Court today, due to how dangerous he is.

Graham Medway, 64, has been jailed for eight years for child sex offences. His sentence was extended due to his dangerous nature. Picture: Hampshire police.

Medway, formerly of Freshwater, pleased guilty to multiple offences at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on August 30.

This includes assaulting two girls under 13 by touching, one in Yarmouth, on September 6, 2014, and another in Shanklin between June 20 and June 23, 2013.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure in Freshwater, on January 1, 2017 and September 24, 2020.

Hampshire police’s Operation Marmion team, which specialises in investigating child sex offences, conducted the investigation.

Detective inspector Damian Glendenning said: ‘We are grateful to all of the victims who have shown such bravery throughout this investigation.

‘It is because of their courage that we have secured these convictions against Medway.

‘I want the public to be reassured that we take all sexual offence and child sex abuse allegations incredibly seriously.

‘We encourage people to continue reporting information to the police about this type of offending so we can target perpetrators and safeguard vulnerable people.’

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected]