A grey Fort Transit, belonging to Stella’s Voice, was taken from a supermarket car park this morning.

Operations director Wayne Keeping said it has brought their humanitarian operation to a stand still.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grey Ford Transit belonging to the charity Stella's Voice was stolen this morning. Picture: Wayne Keeping.

He told The News: ‘It’s absolutely gutting.

‘The amount of assistance we’ve had from the local people for this Ukraine appeal, and someone has decided to target our vehicle and stop all that happening.

‘We started ringing people round already, saying we have no way of collecting from people.’

Mr Keeping added the charity uses two vans, with the smaller vehicle being stolen from the Tesco Extra car park, in Solent Road, Havant, at 1.05am.

Mr Keeping described the van as a 'dream' vehicle.

Both vehicles are licenced to be left on the premises.

Mr Keeping said after a charity worker told him it was missing, he saw a ‘big empty space’ where he had parked it last night.

He added that he has seen CCTV, provided by Tesco, of it being driven away.

Mr Keeping said the van – valued at £6,000 – would be hard to replace, and collections difficult without it.

‘We landed with a really good, reliable, second-hand vehicle, and it has been a dream for us,’ Mr Keeping said.

SEE ALSO: Havant community rallies around aid charity as donated warehouse stacked full of supplies for Ukrainian refugees

‘It’s going to have a massive knock on effect.

‘If we can’t collect aid, we can’t sort it, then we can’t send it.

‘It throws a spanner in the works that’s for sure.’