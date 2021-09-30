Harvey Osborne, 19, attacked the victim while he slept at an address in Triumph Close, leaving him with wounds to his head, face and fingers.

Police found Osborne armed with a knife and a wooden pole when they attended the incident in the earlier hours of the morning on March 12 this year.

He became violent and threatening towards officers, before locking himself in the toilet.

Osborne, of Triumph Close, smashed a window before public order trained officers arrived and entered the bathroom to arrest him.

He was subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm and affray and later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent, and affray, at Portsmouth Crown Court.

On Tuesday at the same court, he was jailed for 22 months and he was ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.

The victim is aged in his 20s and knows Osborne.

Det Sgt Andrew Cole said: ‘This was a violent and unprovoked attack, and there was no real reason given as to what caused Osborne to behave this way.

‘We take a very robust stance against knife crime and those who carry weapons.

‘There is simply no place for violence in our communities and I am pleased that Osborne is now being punished for his actions.’

