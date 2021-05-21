Jail for Portsmouth stalker who assaulted his victim after forcing himself into her home

A VIOLENT stalker has been jailed for eight weeks.

By Ben Fishwick
Friday, 21st May 2021, 12:06 pm

Lamin Manneh, 23, of St Michael's Road, Southsea, admitted stalking by repeatedly turning up at a woman's home between February 28 and March 3.

He also admitted using violence to secure entry to her Southsea home on September 23.

Read More

Read More
Travellers cost council £1,500, left rubbish strewn across Havant field and enga...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth magistrates convicted him of assault by beating on the same day after he denied the charge.

A 12-month restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.

He must pay the woman £300 compensation.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.