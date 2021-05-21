Lamin Manneh, 23, of St Michael's Road, Southsea, admitted stalking by repeatedly turning up at a woman's home between February 28 and March 3.

He also admitted using violence to secure entry to her Southsea home on September 23.

Police in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth magistrates convicted him of assault by beating on the same day after he denied the charge.

A 12-month restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.

He must pay the woman £300 compensation.

