Jail for Portsmouth stalker who assaulted his victim after forcing himself into her home
A VIOLENT stalker has been jailed for eight weeks.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 12:06 pm
Lamin Manneh, 23, of St Michael's Road, Southsea, admitted stalking by repeatedly turning up at a woman's home between February 28 and March 3.
He also admitted using violence to secure entry to her Southsea home on September 23.
Read More
Read MoreTravellers cost council £1,500, left rubbish strewn across Havant field and enga...
Portsmouth magistrates convicted him of assault by beating on the same day after he denied the charge.
A 12-month restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.
He must pay the woman £300 compensation.