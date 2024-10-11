Jay Blades: BBC presenter denies engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards wife
Jay Blades, who fronts primetime show The Repair Shop, entered a not guilty plea at Worcester Crown Court to one charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Lisa-Marie Zbozen.
The charge alleges that controlling and coercive behaviour took place in an intimate or family relationship between January 1, 2023, and September 12 of this year.
Ms Zbozen announced that the pair’s relationship was over in an Instagram post on May 2. Blades, from Claverley in Shropshire, appeared before the Recorder of Worcester, Judge James Burbidge KC on Friday.
Wearing a dark suit and tie, the star spoke only to confirm his identity to the court clerk and to enter his plea. The charge against Blades alleges that his behaviour had a ‘serious effect’ on his partner, ‘namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her’.
Judge Burbidge rejected an application for part of the proceedings to be heard in private. Adjourning the case with a possible trial date of May 6 next year, the judge removed a bail condition that Blades should be subject to an electronic tag, which had not yet been fitted due to “failings” by the company responsible.
The judge said: “You have denied responsibility for the crime alleged against you and the prosecution propose to try you.
“I remove the tagging of your exclusion zone but you are still subject to the exclusion zone.”
A “short-form” copy of the indictment facing Blades was read to him before he pleaded not guilty, but a more detailed version of the charge he faces was not read during the 12-minute hearing.