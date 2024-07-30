Officers investigating a burglary in Southampton would like to speak to him in connection with their enquiries.

Sometime between midnight and 1:30am on Friday, July 12 a house on Cobden Avenue was broken into and various items of jewellery were taken.The occupants of the house were not at home at the time of the incident. The police have been carrying out an investigation into the burglary and now have this image of a man, who was seen in the area around at the time, who the police think may have information to assist the enquiries.