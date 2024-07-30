Jewellery pinched in Southampton burglary incident - police appeal launched
Sometime between midnight and 1:30am on Friday, July 12 a house on Cobden Avenue was broken into and various items of jewellery were taken.The occupants of the house were not at home at the time of the incident. The police have been carrying out an investigation into the burglary and now have this image of a man, who was seen in the area around at the time, who the police think may have information to assist the enquiries.
He is described as aged between 20 and 40, white and he is between 5ft 10ins and 6ft 2ins tall, approximately. He is of skinny build and he was seen wearing a dark puffer jacket, tracksuit bottoms with reflective detailing, bright yellow gardening gloves and a jumper around his head to act as a face covering.