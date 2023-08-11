Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are continuing to conduct enquiries into the disappearance of Joanne Sheen in November 2019. The latest stage of the investigation saw marine specialists searching for evidence in waters off the South Coast – but the search proved fruitless.

Joanne was reported missing by her family on February 22 2020 after they had not heard from her for several months. Police have said that the last known corroborated sighting of Jo was on Thursday, December 5 last year when she travelled from Fareham to Southampton with a friend.

In 2020, five people were arrested as part of a murder probe but all were released with no further action taken by police.

The 44-year-old mother of three, from Southampton, is described as being white, around 5 feet 1 inches tall, of slim build with long dark brown hair.

A force spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we conducted further proactive searches on Tuesday 4 July – our dedicated marine unit were in operation on the Solent as part of this activity. Nothing of note was located.”

We continue to appeal for anyone who has seen Joanne, or knows where she might be, to please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting Operation Blackboard or 44200068330.