Jury in trial of Gosport pensioner accused of raping girl discharged amid ‘issues’

Shaun Healy, 74, appeared at Winchester Crown Court last week for the start of a five-day trial. Healy, of Maynard Close, Gosport, faced four counts of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 and a single count of rape of a child under 13.

Healy stands accused of exploiting opportunities to sexually abuse the girl aged under 13 at the time of the allegations. The defendant is accused of carrying out the assaults and rape when alone with the girl.

Winchester Crown Court

Following the alleged incidents, police were informed with Healy denying the offences.

Healy denies all five charges against him which were alleged to have happened between 2016 and 2019.