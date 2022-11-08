M27 crash: One person left seriously injured and two police officers hit by car after attending car pile-up at Portsmouth
ONE person has been left seriously injured after a crash on the M27 this morning – with two police officers hit by a car while attending the accident.
Police were called just after 10am to a four-car pile-up on the M27 eastbound near junction 12. The crash left one person with serious injuries with an air ambulance attending.
While at the scene two officers, who were out of their vehicles, were involved in a collision with a further car. Those injured are being treated by paramedics.
As reported, the motorway was closed in both directions between Portsmouth and Fareham at junction 12-11. The eastbound carriageway is now open while the westbound stretch remains closed, according to live travel service Romanse.
Drivers are being warned of very heavy delays. These are stretching back to the A27 and M275 and other surrounding areas.
A police spokesman said: ‘We were called just after 10am this morning to a road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound near junction 12. Four cars were involved and one person suffered serious injuries.
‘While at the scene two officers, who were out of their vehicles, were involved in a collision with a further car. Those injured are being treated by paramedics.’
