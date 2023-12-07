News you can trust since 1877
Justice finally catches up on Gosport predator four decades on as man, 65, is jailed for 9 years

Justice finally caught up with a sexual predator who inflicted misery on a child around four decades ago.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:33 GMT
Disturbed Shaun Hewer, 65, of no fixed address but formerly of Ann’s Hill Road in Gosport, was locked up for nine years after being found guilty by jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court of five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14 during the 1970s and 1980s.

The offences happened in Gosport and Portsmouth. He was found not guilty of one offence of indecent assault on the same girl. Hewer was also handed a one-year extended licence. He was told his sex offender notification requirements would be indefinite.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno HuertaPortsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta
The paedophile was previously jailed in 2021 for four and a half years for kissing and groping an eight-year-old girl in 2019. He was convicted of two sexual assaults.

Speaking of the 2019 offences, judge Timothy Mousley KC said that Hewer thought he had “got her on her own” before a nearby woman intervened. The judge said: “Your intention was clear, you were intent on abusing her. How far you intended to go was not entirely clear.”