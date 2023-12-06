Waste workers in Gosport will be taking industrial action for 12 days over the Christmas period.

The action is due to start on Boxing Day and it will continue for an initial 12 days through the Christmas and New Year period.

Charlotte Gardner, GMB Region Organiser said: “As it stands, GMB members will commence strike action from Boxing Day, a day they would normally be working as we all spend time with our families, and a day when Urbaser choose to only pay their workers a flat, basic rate.

Waste workers in Gosport are going on strike over Christmas. Stock picture: Alison Bagley

“These workers have never taken action before, instead continuing to carry out the dirty and dangerous work in all weathers, but they are now in a position where they need to take a stand just to keep their heads above water.”

The members voted 92 per cent in favour of taking strike action and there was a turnout of almost 90 per cent, with members willing to strike to secure a pay rise to £15 per hour of HGV drivers and £12 per hour for all other operatives.