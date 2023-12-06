Christmas bin collection: Gosport waste workers to go on strike on Boxing day following ongoing dispute with Urbaser, GMB Union confirms
GMB, the union for refuse and recycling, has issued strike notice to Gosport Borough Council’s waste contractor Urbaser Ltd after union members have voted to take industrial action over pay.
The action is due to start on Boxing Day and it will continue for an initial 12 days through the Christmas and New Year period.
Charlotte Gardner, GMB Region Organiser said: “As it stands, GMB members will commence strike action from Boxing Day, a day they would normally be working as we all spend time with our families, and a day when Urbaser choose to only pay their workers a flat, basic rate.
“These workers have never taken action before, instead continuing to carry out the dirty and dangerous work in all weathers, but they are now in a position where they need to take a stand just to keep their heads above water.”
The members voted 92 per cent in favour of taking strike action and there was a turnout of almost 90 per cent, with members willing to strike to secure a pay rise to £15 per hour of HGV drivers and £12 per hour for all other operatives.
The union is warning residents that their normal kerbside collections, as well as any additional Christmas and New Year waste collections, will be halted unless the company returns to the negotiating table.
Gosport Borough Council and Urbaser Ltd have been contacted by The News to comment on this issue.