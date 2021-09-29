Katie Price warned she faces jail after pleading guilty to drink-driving

The ex-glamour model and TV personality appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today after the incident on the B2135 near Partridge Green in Sussex.

Price, 43, pleaded guilty to drink driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The court was told she said ‘I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all’ when confronted by police and that a roadside breath test taken by Price following the accident was positive for alcohol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture taken with consent from the Twitter feed of PC Tom Van Der Wee showing the aftermath of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green. Picture: PC Tom Van Der Wee/PA Wire

Prosecutor Debbie Jones also explained a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine.

Chair of the bench Julie Hutton deferred sentencing until December 15 on the condition that she have treatment at the facility, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.

The chair warned her: ‘We regularly send people to prison for driving whilst disqualified.’

Officers responded to the crash at around 6.20am, where Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and was taken to hospital.

Defence solicitor Joe Harrington said: ‘She has had a lot of personal problems recently.

‘Currently she is in the process of bankruptcy proceedings so her house may be repossessed.’

‘So quite a lot going on in this lady’s life, a really difficult period,’ he added.

Mr Harrington argued that the driving was a ‘one-off’ incident.

He added: ‘As I understand it she had been drinking, she was lonely and she decided to go and see a friend who lived a relatively short distance away and that is when the incident happened.’

Following the hearing, Price was ushered out of the back of Crawley Magistrates’ Court while police officers stood by.

She wore a blanket over her face as she got into a blue Fiat car and was driven away.

After the crash but before the court appearance, Price’s family had expressed concern for her wellbeing.

In a statement from the family shared on Price’s Instagram account, they said: ‘As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health.

‘Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

‘We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.’

The family asked the media and public to give Price space to ‘seek the necessary treatment’.

The statement added: ‘We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life.

‘We are not asking for sympathy – just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.

‘We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will help spur her on.’

Ms Price previously stated that she was banned from driving until the end of the year on an appearance of ITVs Good Morning Britain on Monday.

She was talking about her disabled son Harvey, 19, and said she couldn’t drive to Cheltenham to see him despite his phone calls.

‘He keeps ringing me saying, ‘Mummy I miss you, I need kisses and cuddles,’’ she said.

‘So it is quite hard because obviously I don’t get my licence back until December, so I can’t just whizz in the car down there and it’s not close.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.