A bomb disposal team were among the units called to Kingston Crescent at 10.19am this morning. Officer set up a cordon, with the road from the Rudmore roundabout being shut to the public. Much of Kingston Road was also closed.

Officers used a bomb disposal robot as part of their operation. It later transpired that the package contained batteries and was no a threat to public safety. Officers were stood down at roughly 2pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “We were called at 10.19am on Tuesday 19 March to Lloyds Pharmacy, Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, after concerns were raised about a suspicious package. Specialist officers were deployed along with other emergency services and a cordon was put in place. Initial inspection of the package by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team showed that it contained batteries and posed no threat to public safety.

“Cordons have now been lifted and roads re-opened. Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident.”

