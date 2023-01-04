Kiran Pun, 36, was last seen on December 1 after leaving the vehicle at Aldershot railway station. Officers have been trying to track his movements since he went missing.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder related to Kiran’s disappearance. Detective chief inspector Adam Edwards, from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's major crime department, said: ‘We have real concerns that something terrible has happened to Kiran, and we need the support of the people to help establish what has happened and where he is now.

‘The considerable upset his disappearance has caused his family and his friends is difficult to convey, and we are doing all we can to try and provide them the answers they are seeking.

‘If you have information, please share it with us. We are listening.’

Having arrived just after 7.30pm at the railway station and getting off the bus, Kiran, of Amesbury, Wiltshire, walked along East Station Road at 7.38pm. He is 5ft 8ins – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes, a slim face and a scar on his chin.

Kiran also has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover. He travelled to Farnborough by train and took the bus to Aldershot ont he day he went missing.

The sighting on East Station Road just before 7.40pm is his last known location. DCI Edwards said there is evidence of him between the junctions for St George's Road and St Michael's Road.

He added: ‘Kiran is likely to have walked in one of three directions from here; South through Manor Park, north east towards the High Street or south west in the direction of Manor Walk.

‘If there is any chance whatsoever that you have footage from this area, then please can we ask you take a look and save this before getting in touch with us urgently. I cannot overstate how significant this could be for our investigation.’

