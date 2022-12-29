Kiran disappeared after getting off a bus at Aldershot Railway Station on the evening of December 1. He was last seen at roughly 7.30pm.

Officers are continuing to search for Kiran, 36, of Amesbury, Wiltshire, and have detained more people as part of their enquiries. Two men and a boy from Farnborough – aged 21, 20 and 17 respectively – have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers are still searching for 36-year-old Kiran Pun from Amesbury, Wiltshire. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police.

They are all in custody, and five people have been detained as part of the investigation. A 29-year-old man from Fleet and a 36-year-old man from Aldershot have both been detained on suspicion of murder.

The pair have been released on bail to return on March 23 and 24, 2023, respectively. Detective chief inspector Adam Edwards said: ‘We are continuing to work hard to find out where Kiran may be, and try to piece together his movements prior to and since the last sighting at Aldershot Railway Station.

‘As part of this, we have been conducting searches in Aldershot, around the area of the station, and this will continue.

Kiran Pun, 36, of Amesbury, Wiltshire. He disappeared after getting off a bus at Aldershot Railway Station. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police.

‘I want to appeal again for anyone with information about Kiran and his disappearance, however small it may seem to you, to get in touch with us.’ Kiran has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.

