Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of knives have been taken off the streets following a countywide police campaign.

A total of 281 weapons have been confiscated by police as part of Operation Sceptre. The campaign also saw seven people arrested for knife-related offences across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight between May 13 and 19.

Inspector Sarah Nicholson, tactical lead for knife crime, said: “Officers across the force have enhanced the focus on knife crime during Op Sceptre week, maximising opportunities to educate and reassure communities, pursuing individuals involved in knife crime and collaborating with partners. The reduction and prevention of knife crime is a constant focus for the Force and the work will continue throughout the year in conjunction with the Violence Reduction Partnership to make our communities safer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of knives were taken off the streets across Portsmouth, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight as part of Operation Sceptre. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illicit blades were gathered by officers through surrender bins, knife sweeps, knife arches, stop and searches, and warrants. There were 25 bins placed across the county, which led to 264 weapons being disposed of.

Knife sweeps involved police checking open areas where weapons may have been discarded - nine blades were found through these checks. Education sessions were held at 95 schools across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight alongside charities Yellow Brick Road Projects, No Limits and Motiv8.

Operation Sceptre was a week-long campaign. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones said the force will continue to tackle knife crime. Picture: Sarah Standing (040324-5787)

Officers also carried out test purchases at various outlets that legally sell knives, with two locations failing out of 28 checks. Test purchasing involves officers or volunteers trying to buy knives, with employees having to age check customers.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones, Conservative, said intervention schemes are needed for young people to support the police and reduce violence. She added: “I’m pleased the support services I commissioned are having an impact and bringing about much-needed change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad