Arrests made and dozens of knives off the streets in targeted Portsmouth and Hampshire police campaign
A total of 281 weapons have been confiscated by police as part of Operation Sceptre. The campaign also saw seven people arrested for knife-related offences across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight between May 13 and 19.
Inspector Sarah Nicholson, tactical lead for knife crime, said: “Officers across the force have enhanced the focus on knife crime during Op Sceptre week, maximising opportunities to educate and reassure communities, pursuing individuals involved in knife crime and collaborating with partners. The reduction and prevention of knife crime is a constant focus for the Force and the work will continue throughout the year in conjunction with the Violence Reduction Partnership to make our communities safer.”
Illicit blades were gathered by officers through surrender bins, knife sweeps, knife arches, stop and searches, and warrants. There were 25 bins placed across the county, which led to 264 weapons being disposed of.
Knife sweeps involved police checking open areas where weapons may have been discarded - nine blades were found through these checks. Education sessions were held at 95 schools across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight alongside charities Yellow Brick Road Projects, No Limits and Motiv8.
Officers also carried out test purchases at various outlets that legally sell knives, with two locations failing out of 28 checks. Test purchasing involves officers or volunteers trying to buy knives, with employees having to age check customers.
Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones, Conservative, said intervention schemes are needed for young people to support the police and reduce violence. She added: “I’m pleased the support services I commissioned are having an impact and bringing about much-needed change.
“Early intervention, education, addressing the root causes, understanding why young people don’t feel safe and reaching out to families and community leaders – these are all key drivers in tackling the complexities of serious violence. I will continue to do all I can to prevent families and communities being devastated by serious violence that plunges them into their darkest days causing wave upon wave of devastation and emotional trauma.”