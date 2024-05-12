Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man wielding a knife was seen chasing another male who was bleeding from injuries.

Officers were called to Shakespeare Road, Kingston, this afternoon (May 12) after reports of two men running from an address. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said one of the males was reportedly carrying a knife or sharp object at roughly 12.40pm.

Detective Inspector Hayley Church said: "I know this will be concerning to the public, but I want to reassure you that we have a number of officers now in and around the area making enquiries. We are doing all we can to locate those involved, in particular the possible victim, including checking for local CCTV and making enquiries with hospitals.

The force added that both men were wearing dark clothing, with one of them being 5ft 10ins, believed to be Asian, and had a scruffy appearance. Reports were made that one of the men was seen with injuries to his neck or shoulder.