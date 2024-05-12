Man seen chasing male with a knife as shocked residents see individual bleeding from injuries in Portsmouth
Officers were called to Shakespeare Road, Kingston, this afternoon (May 12) after reports of two men running from an address. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said one of the males was reportedly carrying a knife or sharp object at roughly 12.40pm.
Detective Inspector Hayley Church said: "I know this will be concerning to the public, but I want to reassure you that we have a number of officers now in and around the area making enquiries. We are doing all we can to locate those involved, in particular the possible victim, including checking for local CCTV and making enquiries with hospitals.
The force added that both men were wearing dark clothing, with one of them being 5ft 10ins, believed to be Asian, and had a scruffy appearance. Reports were made that one of the men was seen with injuries to his neck or shoulder.
DI Church added: “If you do have any information which may assist our investigation, then please call 101, or 999 if there is an emergency, quoting the reference 890 of today's date (May 12). If you have any concerns or need to speak with an officer, then please do not hesitate to approach one while they are out conducting enquiries this afternoon."