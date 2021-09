Police were called shortly after 1.10pm yesterday to the reported incident, which was said to have taken place at Ockendon Close in Somers Town.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in uniform.

She has since been released without charge, but has been recalled to prison in relation to other matters.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron