Officers confiscated the blade yesterday morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been trying to combat knife crime in the area through Operation Bubble.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Yesterday morning (Monday, February 27), officers on proactive patrol spotted a boy who they had reason to believe could have been in possession of a weapon. He was stopped and searched under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 and a folding multi-tool knife was found and seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are carrying out an operation in Leigh Park in a bit to tackle knife crime. Picture: Google Maps.

‘The boy, a 15-year-old from Havant, will attend an interview and follow-up work will be done with his parents.’ The spokeswoman added educational work will be done with local youth services and schools to teach youngsters about the risks of carrying knives.

She added increased patrols will also be carried out. The police framework for knife crime is engagement, education, prevention and enforcement – with punishments handed down to those caught possessing blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth men brawl in busy Commercial Road

‘It is important to remember that most of us do not carry knives and will probably never be affected by knife crime – which is why we must dispel the myths around carrying a knife to help prevent anyone picking one up in the first place,’ the police spokeswoman said.