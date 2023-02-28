Knife seized from boy in Leigh Park as police continue operation to tackle problem
Police have seized a knife from a boy following a stop and search in Leigh Park.
Officers confiscated the blade yesterday morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been trying to combat knife crime in the area through Operation Bubble.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Yesterday morning (Monday, February 27), officers on proactive patrol spotted a boy who they had reason to believe could have been in possession of a weapon. He was stopped and searched under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 and a folding multi-tool knife was found and seized.
‘The boy, a 15-year-old from Havant, will attend an interview and follow-up work will be done with his parents.’ The spokeswoman added educational work will be done with local youth services and schools to teach youngsters about the risks of carrying knives.
She added increased patrols will also be carried out. The police framework for knife crime is engagement, education, prevention and enforcement – with punishments handed down to those caught possessing blades.
‘It is important to remember that most of us do not carry knives and will probably never be affected by knife crime – which is why we must dispel the myths around carrying a knife to help prevent anyone picking one up in the first place,’ the police spokeswoman said.
‘We want to make it clear that carrying a knife really doesn’t make you safer, it can be used against you, it’s also illegal and can potentially result in prison sentence and puts yours and others lives at risk. Education and prevention are key, however we will take robust action against those who break the law.’