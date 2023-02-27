Police scrambled to Commercial Road where a fight had kicked off outside Foot Asylum, next to Cascades Shopping Centre, at 12.11pm. A man was left with a minor injury to his head and another male suffered a serious injury to his face. A 42-year-old man and 28-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, were arrested following the incident.

READ NOW: Woman beater jailed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police taped the area outside the shop as officers investigated the scene while shoppers went about their business. Police remained at the scene for nearly two hours after the incident.

A fight broke out in Commercial Road today February 27, 2023.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers remained at the scene this afternoon but the scene was stood down shortly before 2pm. Enquiries into the circumstances of this incident are underway.’