Knife-wielding robber targets Portsmouth Premier Store twice in one week as police hunt criminal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The male first targeted the Premier shop in Victoria Road, Southsea, last Monday (October 23). At around 9.30pm, the thief entered the establishment with a balaclava hiding his face – demanding money from staff while holding a knife.
He then swiped money from the till and left the scene. The Premier shop was then targeted again last Friday (October 27) at roughly 9.50pm.
The man once again entered the shop carrying a blade, demanding money from a shop worker – taking money from the cash register and leaving the scene. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is currently searching for him and have released a description.
The male is described as being between 25-30-years-old, black, 5ft 8ins and of slim build. He was seen wearing black trousers, a black jacket, a brown balaclava and white framed glasses which were broken in the middle.
Police are appealing for any who has any information to let them know. They said: “We are asking anyone who witnessed these robberies or saw a man matching this description to please get in contact with us.
"We are also looking to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area that may show the man walking past.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230440802.
Reports can also be submitted via the police website. Information can also be sent to Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling on 0800 555 111.