Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The male first targeted the Premier shop in Victoria Road, Southsea, last Monday (October 23). At around 9.30pm, the thief entered the establishment with a balaclava hiding his face – demanding money from staff while holding a knife.

He then swiped money from the till and left the scene. The Premier shop was then targeted again last Friday (October 27) at roughly 9.50pm.

NOW READ: Two people stabbed in Portsmouth home invasion

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The robberies took place at the Premier Store in Victoria Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man once again entered the shop carrying a blade, demanding money from a shop worker – taking money from the cash register and leaving the scene. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is currently searching for him and have released a description.

The male is described as being between 25-30-years-old, black, 5ft 8ins and of slim build. He was seen wearing black trousers, a black jacket, a brown balaclava and white framed glasses which were broken in the middle.

Police are appealing for any who has any information to let them know. They said: “We are asking anyone who witnessed these robberies or saw a man matching this description to please get in contact with us.

"We are also looking to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area that may show the man walking past.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230440802.