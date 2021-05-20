Langstone Harbour jet ski riders fined nearly £1,800 combined in prosecution

David Waller, of Beards Road in Ashford, Surrey, was prosecuted as was Lewis Nobes, of Horton Road, in West Drayton, Uxbridge.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Waller admitted riding a jet ski in Langstone Harbour on July 23 in an area known as the Run.

He was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £120 costs.

Hampshire police marine unit

Nobes was found guilty in his absence of speeding faster than 10 knots in Langstone Harbour on July 31.

Magistrates fined him £660 with a £66 victim surcharge and £780 costs.

Anyone using a jet ski in Langstone Harbour must apply for permission with proof of insurance and pay dues.

Riders are banned from going in the Run. This is a section of the Langstone Channel between the southernmost point of the harbour to the south west corner of the Mulberry Harbour wreck.

