Langstone Harbour jet ski riders fined nearly £1,800 combined in prosecution

TWO jet-skiers have been told to pay nearly £1,800 between them in fines after being taken to court.

By Ben Fishwick
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 12:30 pm

David Waller, of Beards Road in Ashford, Surrey, was prosecuted as was Lewis Nobes, of Horton Road, in West Drayton, Uxbridge.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Waller admitted riding a jet ski in Langstone Harbour on July 23 in an area known as the Run.

He was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £120 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hampshire police marine unit

Read More

Read More
No Indian variant cases recorded in Portsmouth yet - but Covid cases rise

Nobes was found guilty in his absence of speeding faster than 10 knots in Langstone Harbour on July 31.

Magistrates fined him £660 with a £66 victim surcharge and £780 costs.

Anyone using a jet ski in Langstone Harbour must apply for permission with proof of insurance and pay dues.

Riders are banned from going in the Run. This is a section of the Langstone Channel between the southernmost point of the harbour to the south west corner of the Mulberry Harbour wreck.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.