'Large fight' breaks out at Village Hotel in Portsmouth as police are summoned

Hampshire Constabulary says it was called to the Village Hotel in Lakeshore Drive, Cosham, last night after a fight was reported to have kicked off at a private event. One source close to The News claimed that close to a dozen police cars, plus police vans and a number of police officers, were called out to the scene.

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We were called at 10.54pm last night to reports of a large fight breaking out at a private function at the Village Hotel in Lakeshore Drive. Officers attended and spoke with people present before attendees began leaving the premises.

The Village Hotel in North Harbour, Portsmouth