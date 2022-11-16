'Large fight' breaks out at Village Hotel in Portsmouth as police are summoned
REPORTS of a brawl breaking out at a hotel last night saw police dispatched to handle the situation.
Hampshire Constabulary says it was called to the Village Hotel in Lakeshore Drive, Cosham, last night after a fight was reported to have kicked off at a private event. One source close to The News claimed that close to a dozen police cars, plus police vans and a number of police officers, were called out to the scene.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We were called at 10.54pm last night to reports of a large fight breaking out at a private function at the Village Hotel in Lakeshore Drive. Officers attended and spoke with people present before attendees began leaving the premises.
‘No formal complaints were made to police and no arrests were made, however our licensing department has been informed to make any appropriate follow-up enquiries with the venue.’