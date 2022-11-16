Waltham Chase murder probe: Elderly woman found dead has now been named
AN ELDERLY woman whose death sparked a murder probe can now be named.
As reported, police launched a murder investigation into the mysterious death of a woman in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase, near Bishop's Waltham. Officers were called around midnight on Friday October 7 after the woman was found dead.
Now The News can reveal the woman who died was Margaret Mclean. She was 92 years of age.
SEE ALSO: Veteran stabs man in neck
Most Popular
A man in his 70s, and known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder as part of police enquiries. He was initially bailed until November 4 by police but this has now been extended until January 7.
A police spokeswoman, who confirmed the woman’s identity, said last month: ‘Police were called shortly after midnight to the report of a death of a woman in her 90s at an address in Chase Grove.
‘A man in his 70s, and known to the woman, has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of enquiries.’