Waltham Chase murder probe: Elderly woman found dead has now been named

As reported, police launched a murder investigation into the mysterious death of a woman in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase, near Bishop's Waltham. Officers were called around midnight on Friday October 7 after the woman was found dead.

Now The News can reveal the woman who died was Margaret Mclean. She was 92 years of age.

A man in his 70s, and known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder as part of police enquiries. He was initially bailed until November 4 by police but this has now been extended until January 7.

A police spokeswoman, who confirmed the woman’s identity, said last month: ‘Police were called shortly after midnight to the report of a death of a woman in her 90s at an address in Chase Grove.