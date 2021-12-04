Large police presence as officers cordon off path near waterway in Leigh Park

Dog walker Karl Browning, 57, saw the police officers at around 2-2.30pm today south of the zebra crossing in Purbrook Way.

Several vehicles and officers were in the area, he said.

Karl said: ‘(I) was walking the dogs round The Oaks.

Police at a pathway south of Purbrook Way in Leigh Park. Picture: Karl Browning

‘There were two police cars and a plain van parked up.

‘There were officers standing around, a couple had bullet proof vests and looked they were (possibly) armed.’

He added: ‘Also the river that runs through there (had) police tape following the river quite a way.’

The News has contacted Hampshire police for further information.

