Large police presence spotted at Southsea school

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 19:51 GMT
A large police presence was spotted outside a Southsea school this evening (Sunday).

Cottage Grove Primary SchoolCottage Grove Primary School
Cottage Grove Primary School | Google

A number of officers and force units with sirens blazing were seen by Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close, around 5.30pm.

An eyewitness said it “looked like something big was going on”. Police have been contacted for more information on the incident.

We will publish more details when we have them.

