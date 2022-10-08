Laughing gas canisters scattered over popular Swanmore youth spot with police warning against use
LAUGHING gas canisters were seen spread across a popular youth spot and retrieved by police.
Officers reported the nitrous oxide (NOS) containers were spotted by litter pickers.
They were found in an area of Swanmore where young people often hang out, according to Winchester police.
Similar small silver bottles of gas were seen littered across Portsmouth during a scourge of anti-social behaviour in 2020, from Southsea Common to Farlington Marshes.
Nitrous oxide is a means of getting high, causing a happy and lightheaded feeling.
Canisters of the substance are not illegal to own and are most often used to create whipped cream.
Selling them as a drug to anyone under 18 is against the law and could leave a dealer facing a seven-year prison term, and/or unlimited fine.
It comes with a seriously high health risk, leading to unconsciousness and fainting, as well as Hypozia – a fatal loss of oxygen – and heart attacks at worst.
In 2020, a 15-year-old boy from Dublin died after inhaling laughing gas.
Officers in Swanmore are attempting to clamp down on its use.
PSCO McCulloch, of Winchester police, came across more cannisters after litter pickers cleared a larger number.
‘I was recently made aware of discarded NOS (Nitrous Oxide) canisters in an area of Swanmore where young people have recently been meeting up,’ she said.
‘NOS comes in a small pressurised metal canister and it is also known as laughing gas, balloons, hippy crack or chargers.
‘Regular use of NOS can have an impact on the quality of your life.’
