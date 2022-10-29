Havant Police set up the zone at 5pm today (Saturday, October 29) to cover Leigh Park as well as parts of Havant and Bedhampton.A police spokesperson said: ‘This zone is in place until 5pm on Sunday but can and will be extended should the need arise.

‘It gives our officers the power to make those we believe to be involved in antisocial behaviour leave the area for a set period or they will be arrested.

Map showing a dispersal zone, outlined in red, put in place in Leigh Park/Havant on October 29/30, 2022

‘If you live nearby and have any concerns, please speak to the officers who will be out on patrol in the area.’

Dispersal orders give police extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.