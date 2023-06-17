Nuisance thief Mark Walkley, 42, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court for stealing £60 worth of chocolate from One Stop in Middle Park Way on October 15 – a shop he was prohibited from entering after a restraining order was previously imposed by magistrates. Walkley, of Warnford Crescent, also carried out an assault.

Walkley had been due to be sentenced but with no full probation report, judge Richard Shepherd decided it was just to adjourn the case.

At the start of the hearing, Walkley, who admitted theft, assault, and breaching a restraining order, said: ‘I just want to apologise.’

Judge Shepherd said it was a ‘complicated case’ before adding: (Walkley) is entitled to a proper probation report…I suspect most judges will send him to prison but I cannot put out of my mind there could be something that makes a difference.’

The case was adjourned until July 31.

Walkley has been a frequent visitor to the courts in Portsmouth. Last June he was sentenced to five months in prison and issued with a two-year criminal behavioural order. This was after he was arrested and charged with eight counts of theft and three counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The charges related to a number of incidents at the One Stop store on Botley Road, the Co-op store on Middle Park Way and the Asda store on Purbrook Way across May and June last year. The criminal behavioural order prevented him from entering the stores where the incidents took place.

Havant Acting Inspector Hayley Burden said at the time: ‘We are pleased that Walkley will now face the consequences of his crimes and hope that this sentence and criminal behavioural order bring some comfort to the businesses and members of staff that he has targeted.

‘Nobody should have to come to work and feel harassed or unsafe and we will continue doing everything we can to ensure that members of the public and local businesses can go about their daily life without being affected by this type of criminal behaviour.’