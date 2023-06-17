The force said multiple vehicles were broken into and two bicycles were also stolen from an outbuilding in the early hours of June 7 in Winchester.

Officers are linking the incidents to a number of other thefts on the same day in the city. These include a pair of sunglasses being stolen from a vehicle, and a set of golf-clubs from outside an address on Southgate Gardens at around 4.30am.

Police want to talk to this man. Pic Hants police

There was also a vehicle interference on White Rails Field Way at around 2am where it was searched but nothing was stolen, the theft of a pair of binoculars from a vehicle on Clease Way, Compton Down were also reported - with a man seen trying another car door handle on this road.

Police are also investigating the theft of a pair of sunglasses from a vehicle on Main Road, Otterbourne, loose change and loyalty cards being stolen from a vehicle on Fairfield Road, Shawton, between 4am and 8am, and the theft of two bikes from an address on Fairfield Road, Shawton, at around 4.55am on 7 June.

A suspicious incident on Cliff Way, Compton, whereby two men were seen trying car door-handles is also being linked to the investigation.

‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public for help in identifying this man,’ a police statement said.

‘If you know him, or have any other information that may help this investigation, please call 101 with reference 44230224788. You can also submit information online via: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/’