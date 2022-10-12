More than two months on from the sickening street attack at around 6.35pm on Monday August 8 in Botley Drive, Leigh Park, that left a toddler with life-changing injuries, Hampshire police have confirmed the dog owner has been charged.

Leigh Park woman Lisa Garner, 45, of Botley Drive, has been charged with being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Botley Drive, Leigh Park.

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers investigating a serious injury dog bite incident, where a child was left with life changing but not life threatening injuries have charged a 45 year-old woman.

‘On Monday August 8, we received a report that a three-year-old girl had been bitten by a dog on Botley Drive, Havant.

‘The girl was taken to the Queen Alexandra hospital for treatment. She is now recovering at home.’

Police told The News in the days after the attack that no decision over charging Garner had been taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force also said no decision had been made over the dog.

But the spokesman has now provided an update on this.

He said: ‘The dog involved, a Doberman, has since been destroyed by police.’

Garner has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday November 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident caused shock and sadness in the community after news spread of the attack.