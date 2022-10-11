It comes as police recently said it was ‘working closely’ with both clubs to make sure the football match at Fratton Park was ‘safe’.

The south-coast derby, which has been marred by trouble in the past, will kick off at 7.30pm.

Fratton Park

Ahead of the game, Portsmouth FC issued information to fans attending Fratton Park.

‘Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or from the Frogmore Road ticket office. They will also be sold from the booth behind the Fratton End tonight,’ a statement on the club’s website said.

‘Only those on the club's ticketing database (supporters who have bought tickets for a Pompey fixture prior to October 3) will be able to purchase tickets for this game.

‘Please note that all home supporters will be seated in the Fratton End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Fans can purchase a maximum of five tickets per transaction and a Client ID must be assigned to each ticket.

‘Please note that the Victory Bar will not be open for this evening's game.’

Last month police announced plans to curb any potential trouble at the upcoming match.

A spokesman said: ‘Our football unit work closely with both clubs and have been liaising with them since the Senior Cup second round tie was announced by Hampshire FA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We will have officers present to ensure the match is safe for all in attendance.’