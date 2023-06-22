News you can trust since 1877
Leigh Park investigation: Two people charged in connection with the death of Barry Cairns

Two men have been charged as part of the investigation into the death of Barry Cairns in Leigh Park.
By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 21:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 21:53 BST

Police were called at 7.02am on Monday 19 June to the Chalton Crescent area, following the discovery of the 53-year-old’s body. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Dale Edmonds, aged 47 years, of Warnford Crescent in Leigh Park, has been charged with perverting the course of justice along with Mark Walkley, aged 42, of no fixed abode, who has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, June 23).

Flowers and heartfelt notes have been placed in Chalton Crescent to pay tribute to Barry Cairns.Flowers and heartfelt notes have been placed in Chalton Crescent to pay tribute to Barry Cairns.
Flowers and heartfelt notes have been placed in Chalton Crescent to pay tribute to Barry Cairns.
Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Barry’s death, and encourage anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to submit any information to via the police online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23E06-PO1