Police were called at 7.02am on Monday 19 June to the Chalton Crescent area, following the discovery of the 53-year-old’s body. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Dale Edmonds, aged 47 years, of Warnford Crescent in Leigh Park, has been charged with perverting the course of justice along with Mark Walkley, aged 42, of no fixed abode, who has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, June 23).

Flowers and heartfelt notes have been placed in Chalton Crescent to pay tribute to Barry Cairns.