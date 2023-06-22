Loved ones have paid tribute to Barry Cairns by placing flowers and heartfelt notes near the scene of where the 53-year-old’s body was discovered. It comes as two people remain in custody as the investigation into his death continues.

Hampshire Police have said that Barry was found on June 19 and emergency services stayed on the scene of the incident to make further enquiries.

His death is being treated as suspicious and two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they are currently in police custody.

Flowers and heartfelt notes have been placed in Chalton Crescent to pay tribute to Barry Cairns.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on June 21 and is currently in police custody. A 47-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on June 20 also remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.