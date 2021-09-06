Leigh Park man charged with assaults after police officer 'kicked and bitten' at Lidl
A MAN has appeared in court after being accused of biting a police officer.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 5:27 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th September 2021, 5:28 pm
Christopher Fagan, 41, of Botley Drive, Leigh Park, was at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today.
It comes after police were called to Lidl in Park Parade, Leigh Park, at 4pm on Saturday to a report of a security guard being assaulted.
Police said an officer was allegedly bitten on the leg, and a second officer was kicked and punched. Three others were assaulted, police said.
Read More
Read MorePolice officer bitten, punched and kicked in the head after a 'violent assault' ...
Fagan entered no pleas before being remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 4.
He is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, four assaults by beating on emergency workers, and an assault by beating.